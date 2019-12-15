St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Eime, Richard L. "Dick"

Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Anita M. Eime (nee Brandhorst); loving father of Richard Jr. (the late Nancy), Ronald (Cathy), Sandra (Phil) Kershner and Robert (Deanna); cherished grandfather of Becky (Jason), Cory (Sarah), Jamie (Pat), Chris (Danielle), Ashlyn and Lauren; great-grandfather of Claire, Andrew, Audrey, Caleb, Alison, Amber and Ava. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Sun., Dec. 15, from 4-8 p.m. Then taken to Abiding Savoir Lutheran Church, Mon., Dec. 16, for a visitation from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Abiding Savoir or the Wild Bird Sanctuary appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
