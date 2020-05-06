Richard L. "Dick" Finn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Finn, Richard L. "Dick" 86, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane Finn (nee Eschmann), loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and dear friend. Dick was a Purchasing Manager at Cupples Products, a curtain wall manufacturer in St. Louis. He was a hard worker who made work seem like play, and play like a necessity. His best times were on the golf course, fishing, cooking, vacationing in Florida, and socializing with friends. We will miss his tell-it-like-it-is attitude, loyal friendship, and generous and giving nature. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Contributions can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (www.vfw.org) in Dick's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved