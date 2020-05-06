Finn, Richard L. "Dick" 86, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane Finn (nee Eschmann), loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and dear friend. Dick was a Purchasing Manager at Cupples Products, a curtain wall manufacturer in St. Louis. He was a hard worker who made work seem like play, and play like a necessity. His best times were on the golf course, fishing, cooking, vacationing in Florida, and socializing with friends. We will miss his tell-it-like-it-is attitude, loyal friendship, and generous and giving nature. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Contributions can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (www.vfw.org) in Dick's memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 6, 2020.