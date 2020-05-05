Richard L. Segbers
Segbers, Richard L. Born April 11, 1930 and passed away May 2, 2020. Blessed into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ and brought into Heaven through his Baptismal Vows and Confirmation of the Lord's Faith. The proud and loving husband of the late Mary Segbers (nee' Sun); proud and loving father of Thomas (Patti), Barbara, James (Mimi), and Ann Michalski; proud grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 7; brother of LaVerne (Lou) Gyaky and the late Jeanette Curran. Services: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with family. Full Military Honors will be bestowed, and Richard will be laid to rest with Mary at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. For more info, visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or call 314-832-7770


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 5, 2020.
