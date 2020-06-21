Shelby, Richard L.
9/15/1948-6/7/2020. Beloved husband of Gloria Shelby; father of Tracy Ital (Jeff) & Kelly Houseman (Randy); grandfather of Noel Lynch (Greg) & RJ Ital; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering, MO with a burial following at Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, Grubville, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.