Yalem, Richard L. May 16, 1928 - March 29, 2019 Son of the late Charles H. and late Florence Yalem; Loving father and father-in-law of James Yalem, Susan (Richard) Weitzer, Laura (Maryanne) Yalem and Patricia Cornett; Cherished grandfather of Benjamin Weitzer, Rachel (Micah) Katcher and Jacob and Joshua Cornett; Dear great-grandfather of Evan and Nathan Katcher; Special friend to Gerry Prell; Adored uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Private Graveside Service; Memorial contributions preferred to Churchill Center and School, 1021 Municipal Center Dr. 63131, www.churchillstl.org or a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Yalem.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
(314) 361-0622
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019