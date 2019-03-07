Wedepohl, Richard Rick Lance Richard Rick Wedepohl, 59, passed away peacefully, sur- rounded by his loved ones on Monday March 4 at Mercy Hospi- tal in St. Louis. Rick was born May 9, 1959 in St. Louis, son of the late Richard and Teresa Wedepohl. Rick graduated from Loyola University Chicago in May 1982 with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance. This began a long and very successful career in Crude Oil Future Trading that took him all over the world. He lived for more than a decade in both New York City and London, UK, two cities he adored. Among many other responsibilities, he over saw trading desks globally and frequently traveled to Asia for work. Rick was a highly talented man who truly lived a full and excit- ing life. He retired six years ago and moved back home to his beloved St. Louis, where he enjoyed a slower pace of life spent with family and friends. A skilled golfer, he enjoyed courses around the world. A dedicated fan of Arsenal Football Club and the St. Louis Blues, Rick was a true sportsman. He also enjoyed fly fishing, traveling, and cooking. Rick was a loving brother of Stephen (Karen) Wedepohl, Karen (Patrick) Devereux, Ronald (Jenifer) Wedepohl, Lisa (Joseph) Meehan, and Tracy (Paul) Gildehaus, a caring uncle to twelve nieces and nephews, and a cousin and dear friend to many. Anyone who knew Rick, knew his clever wit, his fun-loving spirit, and his deep love of family. Services: Visitation is Saturday, March 9 from 9-10:30 a.m. with a Mass directly following at Christ Prince of Peace Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in his honor.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019