Richard Lee "Dick" Kline
Kline, Richard "Dick" Lee Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Selma "Sue" (nee Dueker); dearest father of R. Kevin Kline, Korey (Dina) Kline, Tony and the late Chris Brakefield; dear grandfather of Jamie (Matt) Brennan, Ryan, Jon (Kelly) Brakefield, Celeste, Logan Kline, Nathan and Shaina Crall; great-grandfather of Jameson, Mattilyn Brennan and Everett Brakefield; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. He will be missed by many. Services: Private Services. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 18, 2020.
