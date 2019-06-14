Richards, Richard Lee June 11, 2019. Richard Lee Richards, born Aug. 29, 1940, a native of St. Louis, MO, passed away June 11, 2019 in Birmingham, AL at the age of 78. He resided for many years in Montgomery, Alabama and in St. Louis, Missouri, where he leaves many friends to mourn his loss. He and his beloved wife, Joy, moved to Birmingham in 2016. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Clifford Richards and Annabelle Kohn Richards, and his sister, Ruth (Howard) Cohen, all of St. Louis. Survivors include his wife of nearly 56 years, Joy (Limbaugh) Richards; children Michelle (Charles) Sherertz of St. Louis, MO; Bradley (Clark) Richards of Birmingham, AL; Joshua Richards of Birmingham, AL; seven grandchildren: Ethan, Emilee, Katie and Elena Sherertz, and Anna, Evelyn and Lee Richards; and a sister, Jane (Mark) Tucker of St. Louis, MO. Services: A graveside service will be held Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, Alabama. Memorials may be made to or .

