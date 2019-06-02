Lohse, Richard Lester 77, of St. Louis, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Bethesda Dilworth. He was born February 14, 1942 in St. Louis, a son of Norman J. and Adele G. Bullmer Lohse. He married Dixie Meyer. Surviving are his wife, Dixie Lohse; three children, Angie (Josh Blakey) Lohse, John Lohse, and Pam (Jason) Mueller; five grandchildren, Ethan, Noah, Haley, Hannah, and Carson; and one cousin Joe (Phyllis) Bullmer. He is preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Lohse served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He was a Vietnam veteran. Richard worked as a Machinist at Anheuser-Busch retiring after 40 years. He was very active in the St. Louis Activity Center. Services: A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019