Richard Lester Lohse (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lester Lohse.
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lohse, Richard Lester 77, of St. Louis, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Bethesda Dilworth. He was born February 14, 1942 in St. Louis, a son of Norman J. and Adele G. Bullmer Lohse. He married Dixie Meyer. Surviving are his wife, Dixie Lohse; three children, Angie (Josh Blakey) Lohse, John Lohse, and Pam (Jason) Mueller; five grandchildren, Ethan, Noah, Haley, Hannah, and Carson; and one cousin Joe (Phyllis) Bullmer. He is preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Lohse served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He was a Vietnam veteran. Richard worked as a Machinist at Anheuser-Busch retiring after 40 years. He was very active in the St. Louis Activity Center. Services: A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

logo


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
funeral home direction icon