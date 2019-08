Ledbetter, Richard Louis

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, July 5, 2019, with his loving wife Sally at his side.

Dear father of Susan (Wayne) Ridinger and Rich (Julie) Ledbetter. Dear grandfather of Sydney, Dani, RJ, Henry, and Jane.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 29, 4:00 p.m. at the Mercy Center Chapel, 2039 N. Geyer Rd. 63131. Visitation Thursday, August 29, 3:00 p.m. until time of Mass at Mercy Center.