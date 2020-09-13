1/
Richard Louis "Dick" Waddington
1931 - 2020
Waddington, Richard "Dick" Louis

November 5, 1931 - September 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Harriet (Mickey) Waddington and the late Marcia Strauss.

A lifelong Cardinal fan, Dick will be remembered for his positive outlook, his jokes and the ability to use an Irish brogue at the drop of a hat. A long-time volunteer at Missouri Baptist Medical Center and a veteran of the Korean War, he was proud to go on St. Louis Honor Flight in 2017.

A devoted family man, Dick is survived by his children Marla Waddington, Denise (Nick) Glass, Scott (Angela) Waddington, Glenn Waddington, Doug (Trina) Strauss and Mike (Debe) Strauss. Loving grandfather of Jeff (Kim) Goldstone, Alison (Dave) Culp, Danielle (David) Singer, Bryan (Divya) Glass, Blake, Erica and Kate Waddington, Elijah, Aviel and Samarah Strauss. Proud great-grandfather of seven fantastic kids. Special friend of Gloria Feldman, fond brother, brother-in-law, uncle and dear friend of many, he will be missed.

Services: Funeral services will be private and the family will host an online (Zoom) Shiva. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Patient Fund Attn: Foundation Office Missouri Baptist Medical Center 3015 N. Ballas Rd St. Louis MO 63131, Parkinson Foundation 200 SE First St. Ste 800 Miami FL 33131 or the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
