Deposki, Richard M. Age 82, entered into eternal life on May 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Caroline Dohrendorf (nee Wooldridge) and dear brother of the late Robert Deposki. He is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Rich earned his Communications degree at St. Louis University which led him to several careers including owning a bookstore, working for CBS Studios in New York and working for the Main Post Office in St. Louis. Rich is most known for sharing his passion for nature and history through film making, photography, writing and historical home preservation. He traveled worldwide and entertained many with stories and photos of his adventures. Services: Private family services at New St. Marcus Cemetery.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
