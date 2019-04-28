|
|
Tajkowski, Richard M. Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved father of Michael, John and Hank Tajkowski; loving grandfather of Tori, Zoe, Mayzie, Riley, Kennedy, Sydney, Blake and Bryce; dearest great-grandfather of Mason, Olivia, Ivy, and Hazel; dear brother of Gene (Frankee) Tajkowski, Marie (Steve) Garrett, Jerry (Patti) and the late Roland Tajkowski and Dee (Don) Lawrence; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, coach and friend to many. Richard retired from the St. Louis City Building Division and Sheet Metal Workers Local #36 and was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a lifelong member of the St. Louis Bombers RFC. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, April 30, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon Apostle Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Celebration of Life immediately following J.B. at Forest Park Golf Club (6141 Lagoon Dr., St. Louis, MO 63112). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's High School or the St. Louis Bombers RFC. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019