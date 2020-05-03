Gannaway, Richard Martin Richard Martin Gannaway passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 25th, 2020 while in hospice care at his son's home in Safety Harbor Florida. He was a builder, developer, and an avid inventor with a handful of patents. His gratefulness, optimism, charismatic humor, and genuine interest and love for people were legendary. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Hinrichs, and four children, Richard Gannaway, Guy Gannaway, Nancy Ruprecht, Sara Curtis, and their spouses. He had thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services: Celebration of life service is pending.



