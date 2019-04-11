Johnson, Richard Dick Melvin 74, died peacefully in his sleep Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home in Ballwin. Dick will be sadly missed by his wife of 35 years, Liz (Erickson); sons Jeff and Greg (Amy); grandchildren Ellie, William, Matthew and Lotte; brother Herb (Lois); extended family; and friends around the world. Dick was a native of Rockford, Illinois. His livelihood and lifelong passion was tennis. He was head tennis pro at St. Louis Country Club for 30 years, retiring in 2014. Over the course of his competitive career, Dick amassed 44 U.S. national titles and competed on six continents. He has been inducted into the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame, the USTA Missouri Valley Tennis Hall of Fame, and the Kalamazoo College Athletic Hall of Fame. Services: Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, from 4-8 p.m., at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Kirkwood, MO. A memorial ceremony and celebration of Dick's life is being hosted by his tennis friends on Saturday, May 4, from 5-9 p.m., at Creve Coeur Racquet Club in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dick can be made to the Triple A Youth Foundation, c/o Scott Hunt, 7700 Forsyth Blvd., Suite 1800, Clayton, MO 63105. www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary