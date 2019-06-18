St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Birner, Richard Michael Saturday June 15th, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Mehler) for 49 years; loving father of Richard (Marcy) and Kimberly; dear brother to Philip (Rosemary), Diana (Bill) Radek and Paul; dear grandpa to Layla and Will; dear uncle, cousin, godfather, great-uncle and friend to many. He will be remembered for his love of Family, respect and value of great friendships and his need to feel warm sunshine. He was Past President of the St. Louis and Missouri Association of Realtors and Past President of the Hampton Tower Grove Kiwanis. Services: His life will be celebrated at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Friday, June 21st, 2019 with visitation from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. followed immediately by a memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the . KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
