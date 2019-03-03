Morris, Richard Dick was born on April 15, 1940 in a tiny town outside of Pittsburgh, PA to parents Robert and Marina Morris. He stayed in the Pittsburgh area until 1960, when he moved to Washington, DC to work at the Department of Justice. Quickly tiring of the bureaucracy, he embarked on a career in sales beginning with Proctor & Gamble. Whatever success he later achieved, he attributed it to the training he received at Proctor & Gamble. In the mid 1970's he relocated to St. Louis to work for LaBarge, Inc. in the then medical products division. During his time at LaBarge, he rose from salesman to national sales manager, to vice president of sales. In 1980, Dick and other managers bought the company and created Mon-A-Therm, Inc and built it up over the next 8 years before selling it to Mallinckrodt Anesthesia Products. As part of the sale, Dick stayed for 2 years as the director of sales. In search for another entrepreneurial opportunity, he regrouped with his former Mon-A-Therm partners and started Infinitech Inc, a company focused on developing medical devices and products to support the eye surgery market. At Infinitech, Dick served as president and led the company's growth until finally selling the company to Alcon Laboratories, a division of Nestle Inc. Dick finally retired in 1998 and spent the next 12 years traveling the world by planes, trains, and cruise ships with Bobbi, his wife of 56 years. He spent the remaining years of his retirement with Bobbi in their Chesterfield home. Dick passed away surrounded by family on February 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Bobbi, and 4 children, Richard Jr. (Cristy), Tracy, Annie (Chris) Wilen, and John (Suzy) Morris, and 4 grandchildren, Georgia, Marina, Wyatt, and Adeline. Services: The service honoring Dick's life will be held at Ascension Parish in the little church on Monday, March 4th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to by calling 800-805-5856 or going to stjude.org. A Service of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary