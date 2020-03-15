St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Richard Barnhart
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Ellsiville, IL
Richard O. Barnhart Jr. Obituary

Barnhart, Richard O., Jr.

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, March 9, 2020. Loving husband of Diane L. Barnhart (nee Carpenter); dear father of Becky (Chris Bain) Barnhart and Richard O. Barnhart, III; beloved grandfather of Maxwell Bain; son of Shirley M. and the late Richard O. Barnhart; brother of Marsha (Lee) Jennings, Karen (Mike) Hendricks and Susie (David) Carroll; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was also an eagle scout, a storyteller, a man of great and deep faith, a voracious reader and collector of the written word, and a giver of truly great perspective and advice.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 9:30 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis or . Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
