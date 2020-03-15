|
|
Barnhart, Richard O., Jr.
baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, March 9, 2020. Loving husband of Diane L. Barnhart (nee Carpenter); dear father of Becky (Chris Bain) Barnhart and Richard O. Barnhart, III; beloved grandfather of Maxwell Bain; son of Shirley M. and the late Richard O. Barnhart; brother of Marsha (Lee) Jennings, Karen (Mike) Hendricks and Susie (David) Carroll; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
He was also an eagle scout, a storyteller, a man of great and deep faith, a voracious reader and collector of the written word, and a giver of truly great perspective and advice.
Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 9:30 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis or . Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020