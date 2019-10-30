Richard Phil Ruda

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
567 St. Joseph Lane
Manchester, MO
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
567 St. Joseph Lane
Manchester, MO
Obituary
Ruda, Richard Phil
Richard (Dick) Ruda was welcomed into the Lord's loving arms, October 23, 2019; beloved husband of 53 years to Toni (nee DiBlasi); loving father of Monica Ruda, Melissa (Brian) Muldoon, and Melanie (Kevin) Wagner; cherished grandfather of Justin (Jess), Grace, Harrison, Brendan, Morgan,
Matthew, Nicholas, Emily, Kathryn, Audrey, Willow, Mary, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his parents Felix and Adeline Ruda, his brother Jerry Ruda, and granddaughter Natalie Wagner. Dick was born and raised in Buffalo, NY and a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manchester, MO and Our Lady of the Gulf, Gulf Shores, AL. Dick was a proud veteran who was truly dedicated to his family and never knew a stranger; Dick generously donated his body to St. Louis University; in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, Mobile, AL or Mary's Shelter Gulf Coast AL.
Services: Celebration of life beginning at 10 a.m. with Memorial Mass to follow at 11 on Saturday November 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Lane, Manchester, MO 63021.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
