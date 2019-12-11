St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
Resources
Richard R. "Dick" Range

Richard R. "Dick" Range Obituary

Range, Richard R. "Dick"

Sunday December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Hansgen) for 53 years; loving father of Elizabeth (Steve) DeFrancesco, Melissa Range, and Allison (Paul) Hamtil; proud grandfather of Katherine, Claire, Vivian, Luke, Natalie, Amanda, Logan, and Grant; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Saturday,

December 14th, 9:30 a.m. from Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood to Incarnate Word Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Amigos for Christ, 75 Maddox Rd., Suite 107, Buford, GA 30518. Visitation Friday 3-8:00 p.m. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
