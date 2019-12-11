|
Range, Richard R. "Dick"
Sunday December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Hansgen) for 53 years; loving father of Elizabeth (Steve) DeFrancesco, Melissa Range, and Allison (Paul) Hamtil; proud grandfather of Katherine, Claire, Vivian, Luke, Natalie, Amanda, Logan, and Grant; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Saturday,
December 14th, 9:30 a.m. from Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood to Incarnate Word Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Amigos for Christ, 75 Maddox Rd., Suite 107, Buford, GA 30518. Visitation Friday 3-8:00 p.m. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019