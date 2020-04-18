Hunkins, Richard Ronald Hunkins, Richard Ronald, 73, of Chesterfield, MO (formerly of Kirkwood, MO) entered the gates of heaven peacefully on April 14, 2020. Dear son of the late Barbara (nee Holcomb) and Frank Hunkins. Beloved brother of Diane (Bud) Schlichting, Anne (Bob) Kinsella, Bob Hunkins, and the late Daniel and Michael Hunkins; dear Uncle to Penny, Lisa, Tina, Tim, Rob, and Gregg; cherished Great-Uncle to Ally, Chloe, Conall, Catie, Will, Maggie, Emma, Caroline, Charlotte, Patrick, and Molly; and a good cousin and friend to many. There was a prayerful gathering at the time of Ron's passing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no further arrangements. Donations appreciated to Easterseals Midwest, 11933 Westline Industrial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. 1-800-200-2119

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020.