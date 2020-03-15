St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Bernard, Richard S.

Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dear husband of the late Becky Bernard; beloved father of Sandy (Bill) Matthes, Scott (Elaine) Bernard, Dan (Tammy) Hampton and Teri (Brett) Hofius; loving grandfather of Ashley, Alex, Elizabeth (Alex), Tyler, Dylan, Hannah and Erika; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, March 17, 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bonne Terre, MO. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
