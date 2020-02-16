Salih, Richard S.

77, was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

The beloved husband of Bonnie Salih (nee Dudak) for 45 years; cherished father of Douglas (Emily) Pouk, David Pouk, Laura (Darren) Daly, Elizabeth (Kevin) Gaudy; loving grandfather of Adam and Rebecca Pouk, Branden Kowalski and Nicholas Pouk, Forrest Knox-Daly, Phoenix, Sierra, Kiran and Selena Daly, Madyson, Morgan and Megan Gaudy; dear brother of Vince Salih, Joyce (Marvin Pund)Salih, Jim (Betty) Salih and the late Dennis Salih. Richard was also preceded in death by his parents, Monsieur and Agnes Salih.

Richard was private pilot with a commercial certificate and instrument rating. He shared his love for flying with his family and friends, taking them on many flights. He enjoyed collecting guns, target shooting and a vast knowledge of history, particularly WWII. He proudly served his country in the Army, being stationed in Germany. Above all else, his family was the most important to him. Richard kept a close bond with his siblings, enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities and valued having his children close. The one thing he held most important was his continuing love for his wife Bonnie.

Services: The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Road, Cottleville, MO 63304.

A funeral Mass will begin immediately following visitation at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Interment with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com