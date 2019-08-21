Richard S. "Rick" Tess

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard S. "Rick" Tess.
Service Information
Stygar Funeral Homes - Florissant Chapel
13980 New Halls Ferry Rd.
Florissant, MO
63033
(314)-830-1500
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
123 Carson Rd.
Ferguson, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tess, Richard "Rick" S.

passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 11, 2019. Beloved son of Martha (nee Greene) and the late Ronald Tess. Loving brother of Rhonda (John) Moseley. Dear uncle to Jackson and Nate Moseley. Dear friend to many.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 123 Carson Rd., Ferguson, MO 63135, with a reception to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Humane Society of Missouri appreciated. A STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL AND CREMATION CENTER service. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details