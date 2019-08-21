Tess, Richard "Rick" S.

passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 11, 2019. Beloved son of Martha (nee Greene) and the late Ronald Tess. Loving brother of Rhonda (John) Moseley. Dear uncle to Jackson and Nate Moseley. Dear friend to many.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 123 Carson Rd., Ferguson, MO 63135, with a reception to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Humane Society of Missouri appreciated. A STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL AND CREMATION CENTER service. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com