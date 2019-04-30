Richard Steven Mann

Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Mann, Richard Steven Passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Loving partner of Bart Colvin; beloved son of the late Eunice and the late Curtis Mann; brother of Robert (Melanie) Mann and Susan (David Lowe) Mann; dear uncle of Laurie (Oren) Fromberg, David (Lauren) Mann and Laura Lowe and greatuncle of Maor, Naomi, Tomar and Mason; beloved by many cousins and dear friends. Lifelong musician, actor and educator. Services: Visitation Thursday, May 2, 11:00 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. followed by funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Donations to Aleph Institute, 9540 Collins Ave., Surfside, FL 33154 or Serenity Hospice, 1658 S. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, IL 61061. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
