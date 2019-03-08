Schmidt, Richard Steven Richard S. Schmidt, loving father and grandfather, died peacefully on February 27, 2019 following a short illness at the age of 79 years. Please see his full obituary at michelfh.com/obituaries/richard-s-schmidt Services: VISITATION: Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Michel Funeral Home 5930 Southwest Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019