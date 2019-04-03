St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Richard Thomas "Rich" Brockmeyer

Richard Thomas "Rich" Brockmeyer Obituary
Brockmeyer, Richard Thomas Rich Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passing peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Anne Brockmeyer (nee Gallagher). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews who he treasured. Rich was the last surviving member of the late Eugene and Emily Brockmeyer (nee Frank) Family. Brother of the late Eugenia Genie, Dorothy, Walter, and Bernard Bernie. Rich RTB was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II and the Korean Conflict. He loved his family and friends. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say to everyone. Rich also loved his Cardinals and getting ready for the season. He will be missed! Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, April 6, 2019, 9:45 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, Manchester. Visitation Friday 5-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
