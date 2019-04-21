Niehaus, Richard Dick Thomas Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, age 82, passed away Apr. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence Niehaus (nee Margulis); dear father of Peggy (Ken) Larson, Dick (Chris) Niehaus, Mark (Denean) Niehaus and Debbie (Jay) Moore; grandfather of twelve; brother of Jerry Niehaus; in-law, uncle and friend to many. Services: Visitation 9:00-10:30 AM, funeral Mass 10:30, Sat. Apr. 27, St. Martin De Porres Church, 615 Dunn Rd, Hazelwood. Luncheon immediately following. Donations in his name to Shrine of St. Joseph Friends, Inc. (kneeler fund in memo line), 1220 North 11th St., St. Louis, MO 63106.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Thomas "Dick" Niehaus.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019