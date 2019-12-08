Tenge, Richard Thomas

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church 11/23/19. His world revolved around his faith and family. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Ann (Kerckhoff) and his children: Tom (Jackie), Kate (Tim) Convy, Mike, Pegi and Tim. He was Pop to his 12 adoring grand & 8 great-grandchildren. Born 8/20/28 in STL he had a full and wonderful life. After CBC, Mizzou & the Navy, Dick was in the automobile business which took him to the SF Bay Area for 25 years, then back to STL where he ended his career at Plaza Motors. He was a selfless man filled with unconditional love, kindness, and giving; he will be missed by all who knew him.

Service 12/14 at Our Lady Of The Pillar. Visitation at 12 p.m. & Funeral Mass at 1 p.m.