Bowles, Richard W. 80, of St. Charles, passed away on Thurs., May 23, 2019. He was married for 56 years to his loving wife and best friend, Ida Bowles (nee Franco). Born in St Louis County on Feb. 15, 1939 to the late Thomas and Celeste Bowles. Attended All Souls Grade School and graduated from McBride High School in 1957. Attended Washington University and the University of Missouri, St. Louis. He worked for McDonnell Aircraft Company/Boeing for 42 years in the Product Support Department from where he retired in Jan. 1999. He was most fortunate to marry his wife Ida on Oct. 13, 1962 after his active duty in the Army Reserve. Survived by his wife Ida, his daughters Kathy Bowles Kramer; Cynthia Bowles Goralczyk (Darrin); Jennifer Bowles Swain (Damon); and son Thomas Bowles; his beloved grandchildren, Shelly Kramer, Sarah Goralczyk, Jacob Goralczyk, and Gabrian Swain; brother to the late James Bowles and Dennis Bowles (Susan); many nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends. He enjoyed golf, canoeing, camping, and visiting his grandchildren. Services: Funeral at ORTMANN'S, 9222 Lackland, Overland, Sat., May 25 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11a.m. until time of service. Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Millwood, MO. Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 24, 2019