Or Copy this URL to Share

Flandreau, Richard W. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen Flandreau (nee Fitzgibbons); loving father of Kathleen, Carl (Kristen), Janice and Alan (Cassandra) Flandreau; our dearest grandfather, great-grand-father, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Memorial service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. Inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store