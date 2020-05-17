Richard W. Flandreau
Flandreau, Richard W. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen Flandreau (nee Fitzgibbons); loving father of Kathleen, Carl (Kristen), Janice and Alan (Cassandra) Flandreau; our dearest grandfather, great-grand-father, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Memorial service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. Inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
