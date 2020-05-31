Marklin, Sr., Richard W. of St. Louis, died peacefully in his sleep of chronic heart failure on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Bethesda Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Marie Marklin (nee Grosch); 7 sons, Raymond (partner Dawn Ottensmeier) and Gary (wife Karen) of St. Louis, Norbert (wife Jackie Appel) of Minneapolis, MN, John (wife Debbie) of Richmond, VA, Richard Jr. (wife Susan Schoenmarklin) of Milwaukee, WI, Paul (wife Felicia) of Philadelphia, PA and Martin (wife Christine) of Hopkinton, NH; one brother, Albert (wife Holly) of Columbia, MO; 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II aboard the USS Sanctuary. Richard was the son of a baker. He embraced this noble profession and made it his life's pursuit. During his time spent in the family business, Marklin Bakery in Baden, he became renowned as a baker and cake decorator. Richard was a gentle man of deep faith. He was righteous and devout, and the Spirit of the Lord rested upon him. He spent his days in prayer and acts of charity. Richard was a life-long member of Our Lady of the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Baden as well as St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in South City. He served in the Holy Name Society, Perpetual Adoration Society, Legion of One Thousand Men, Daily Worldmissionnaires, as well as the St. Vincent DePaul Society. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Richard's fondest charity. Services: Visitation for Richard will take place on Thursday, June 4, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church (6303 Nottingham Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109). There will be a brief prayer service at the conclusion of the visitation at 8 p.m. open to anyone who would like to join. Funeral Mass will be held the following day, Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery. Masks must be worn inside the church and social distancing is highly encouraged to keep guests safe during this time of heightened public health awareness.