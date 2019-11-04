Braznell, Richard Wright

Richard Wright Braznell, age 65 of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on October 10, 2019 after a 5 year battle with cancer.

Richard was a graduate of John Burroughs School and Northwestern University. He served in the US Navy as an IT specialist on various ships based in Guam. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Barbara Braznell, and sisters Laura Ann Braznell and Rebecca Kay Braznell. Richard is survived by his sister, Lynn Hedrick, and his brother, William Braznell and many nieces and nephews. Contributions in Richard's memory can be made to The Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105. Please write R. Braznell NICA Fund on your donation.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8th at 11:00 o'clock at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd on 1166 South Mason Road, St. Louis, MO.