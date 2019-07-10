Ledbetter, Rick Louis (10/21/41 - 7/5/19). Devoted husband to Sally, father to Susan (Wayne) and Rich, and who shared a special friendship with daughter-in-law Julie, and remarkable Po to Sydney, Dani, RJ, Henry and Jane, gently passed into God's palm with a loving life well-lived. Preceded in death by his beloved mother (Anita), he gave much more than he received. Rick lived his lucky 77 years with laughter and stories and joyfilled with friends and family. Rick was a life-long Saint Louis man who loved his city deeply, none more than Stan the Man and Gibby, who he watched fan 17 in the '68 series. An Affton High School Cougar for life he also served his country from 1968-1970 and was honorably discharged from the US Army and began his remarkable career in the Saint Louis construction industry. He spent a career that will resonate for generations as a leader at Guarantee Electrical Company, and he bled GECO green. His deals and stories and relationships are legendary. Men and women will be telling Ledbetter stories for many years. If you like golf¢$º was one of his favorite expressions and he always managed to win his Nassau bets at Sunset Country Club. His generosity was in his personal relationships and love he offered his friends and family. He was always available and always the first to show up or say yes to a friend in need. Travelling with his wife and friends was his life, loving Lagunamar in Cancun the very most. Services to celebrate his life will be scheduled for late August and published later. In his memory, donations may be made to Siteman Cancer Center and the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis MO 63110 or Seasons Foundation, c/o Seasons Hospice, 3660 S. Geyer Rd., Suite 120, St. Louis MO 63127. www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019