Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Rick P. Reising Obituary
Reising, Rick P. on Friday, February 15, 2019. Loving husband of Julie BrooksReising; loving father of Zach and Alex Reising; loving son of Jeannette and the late Fredrick Reising; our dear brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SO. CO., 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thur., Feb. 21, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with his kid's college funds. Visitation Wed., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
