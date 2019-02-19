|
|
Reising, Rick P. on Friday, February 15, 2019. Loving husband of Julie BrooksReising; loving father of Zach and Alex Reising; loving son of Jeannette and the late Fredrick Reising; our dear brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SO. CO., 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thur., Feb. 21, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with his kid's college funds. Visitation Wed., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019