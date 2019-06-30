|
Robberson, Rick Passed away, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 69. Loving husband of Debbie Robberson (nee Browning); dear father of Aaron (Katie) Robberson and Claire (Melissa) Robberson; proud grandfather of William, Emmie, Caroline and Cameron; beloved son of the late William and Maurine Robberson (nee Laughlin); brother of Paul (Dar) Robberson; son-in-law of Jean Browning and the late Kenneth Browning, brother-inlaw of Kenny Bowning, Terry Browning, Richard (Pam) Browning, Eric (Landon) Browning, Jennifer (David) Kelpe and Garrett (Joanna) Browning; uncle, great uncle, friend and helper to many. Rick was real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends and colleagues. Services: Memorial service at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, July 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Joining for Jacob, American Eskimo Rescue or The Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019