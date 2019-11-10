Sutter, Rita A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Sutter Sr. of 63 years; dearest mother of Bob Jr., Jim (Sally) Sutter and Judy (Rick) Navarre; dear grandmother of Nicole (Charles), Michelle (fiance Trey), Christie, Allie, Alex, Ashley and Austin; soon to be great-grandmother; our dear great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Tuesday, November 12, 9:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. to St. Ferdinand Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd. (Florissant) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Our Lady's Inn or a . Visitation Monday 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com