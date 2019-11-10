Rita A. Sutter (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
Florissant, MO
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
1765 Charbonier Rd
Florissant, MO
Obituary
Sutter, Rita A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Sutter Sr. of 63 years; dearest mother of Bob Jr., Jim (Sally) Sutter and Judy (Rick) Navarre; dear grandmother of Nicole (Charles), Michelle (fiance Trey), Christie, Allie, Alex, Ashley and Austin; soon to be great-grandmother; our dear great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Tuesday, November 12, 9:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. to St. Ferdinand Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd. (Florissant) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Our Lady's Inn or a . Visitation Monday 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
