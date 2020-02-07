St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Seven Holy Founders Church
(nee Bober) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Gerald Bernds; loving mother of Christine (Jeff) Pasternak, Amy (Curt) Jenkerson and Melanie (Scott) Bernds-Smith; cherished Nana of Madison, Julie, Carter and Rachel; dearest sister of Mary Bober; dear cousin and friend to many.

Rita was a teacher at Bishop DuBourg High School. She was a graduate of Rosati-Kain and Fontbonne University. Member of Seven Holy Founders since 1975.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, February 10, 9:15 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bishop DuBourg High School. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
