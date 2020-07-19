Scheid, Rita Ann

age 86, of Bloomington passed away Sunday morning (07/12/2020). Rita was born January 21, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Harry and Bertha (Lessing) Eggers. Rita loved playing cards and painting bird houses. She formerly loved to crochet and knit. She did volunteer work at The Villages, Florida hospital gift shop.

Rita is survived by her son, Richard (Kathy) Scheid, of Bloomington, her daughter, Carol Scheid Tinker, of Florissant, Missouri, one brother-in-law, Henry Bohem, of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Ellen Scheid and Jane Scheid, both of Bloomington and Amber Tinker, of Florissant, Missouri and two great-grandsons, Milo and Liam.

Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Scheid, in 2017, her twin sister, Ruth Bohem, Dana Kessler and Audrey Wooldridge.

Services: Private memorial. Online condolences may be given at DayDeremiahFrye.com