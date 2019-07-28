|
Marica, Rita B. (nee Stirnaman) Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 45 years to the love of her life, the late John F. Marica; loving mother of Judy (Tony) Meyers, Janet (Tom) Bokern, and Jill (Rick) Conway; dearest grandmother of Tony (Stephanie) Meyers, Erica (Karim) Madatali, Sara Meyers, Kelley Audrain, Nick (Katie) Bokern, Bess (Matt Seiter) Sapienza, Molly (Paul) Pisani, Hayley (Mike Jurek) Bokern, Jamie Conway and Lisa Conway; dear great-grandmother of Drew, Tony, Layla, Ariel, Skye, Logan, Lily, Abbey, Ava, Maddie, Michael, Brad, Lauren , Joseph, Sam, Zoe, Priscilla, Dutch, Vincent, and Baby Pisani; dear sister of Russ (Ginny) Stirnaman Ken (Betty) Stirnaman, and the late Gene (the late Norma) Stirnaman; dear sister in law of the late Jan Stirnaman; dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend. Grandma was known for her fashion and stylish manner. Whether out for a luncheon or invited to her beautiful home for her delicious home-cooked meals, it included great conversation and ended with a hot cup of tea. She loved and cherished every family and friend gathering. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, July 30, 10:30 AM to St. Dominic Savio Church for 11:00 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SOKOL, Siteman Cancer Center, , Autism Speaks, or The Muny. Visitation Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019