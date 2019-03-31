Rita Barbara Foerster

Foerster, Rita Barbara Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri. March 29, 2019. Dear wife of Guenter Kirk Foerster and mother of Lisa Marie (Gerald) Neal; our dear sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Monday, April 1 from BASLER Funeral Home, 685 Center Dr., Ste. Genevieve, MO at 9:30 a.m. to Sacred Heart Church, Ozora for 10 a.m. Mass. Burial in church cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Memorials and condolences can be left at baslerfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
