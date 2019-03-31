Foerster, Rita Barbara Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri. March 29, 2019. Dear wife of Guenter Kirk Foerster and mother of Lisa Marie (Gerald) Neal; our dear sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Monday, April 1 from BASLER Funeral Home, 685 Center Dr., Ste. Genevieve, MO at 9:30 a.m. to Sacred Heart Church, Ozora for 10 a.m. Mass. Burial in church cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Memorials and condolences can be left at baslerfuneralhome.com
