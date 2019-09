Howard, Rita E.

(nee Landzettel), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, MO on March 30, 1924 and was 95 years young. Daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (nee Waters) Landzettel. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Howard. Preceded in death by parents, five siblings and son-in-law Glen Gilbreath. Survived by daughters Kathleen (Robert) Eddings, La Center, WA, Christine Gilbreath, Sequim, WA, Kimberly (Mark) Gorman, St. Louis, MO and son Robert (Susan nee Ney) Howard, St. Louis, MO; dear grandmother of Marc (Laura) Eddings, Portland, OR, Michael (Delaney) Eddings, Vancover, WA, Morgan Perry, Lexi, Mark and Ellie Gorman, Katherine and Emily Howard; beloved great-grandmother of Bryanna, Crosby and Maverick Eddings, and a loving extended family.

A special thank you to her close friend Linda Walsh and her caring friends from Valley Park Meals on Wheels and her supportive caregivers.

Services: Funeral service Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 at the Shrine of St. Joseph, 1220 N 11th Street, St. Louis, MO 63106. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cardinal Glennon Hospital Guild 3800 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shrine of St. Joseph.

