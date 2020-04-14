|
Eddy, Rita Faye
(nee Coyle) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun., Apr. 12, 2020. Dear daughter of the late John and Agnes Coyle (nee Dinham). Beloved wife of nearly 60 years of Charles N. Eddy, dear mother of Mark Eddy, Matthew Eddy (Jill), Julia Minden (Dan), Charles S. Eddy (Kelly), and Laurence Eddy (Vicki); cherished grandmother of Ethan, Stella, Danny, Addison, Emma, Henry, Charlie, Carson, Holly, Nicholas and Joshua; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Rita's family kindly asks that you reach out to someone you love and check in on them during this uncertain and challenging time of need, and be sure to thank our providers. A Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020