Levis, Rita G. June 29, 2019. She was a remarkable woman with the largest of hearts. The love she had for her family was immeasurable. On April 23, 2019 she celebrated her 90th birthday with her beloved children, Ted Levis, his wife, Ann, and Joan Levis. Rita passed away peacefully with her family at her side. Her grandchildren, Matt, Jack, Cate, Anna, John, and Chloe will miss her greatly. Her sister Sallie Korman, her beloved late husband, Edwin Levis, Jr., late brother Jerry Gottlieb, late sister Gene Wolff, and numerous nieces and nephews rounded out her beloved family. Services: Private services will be held at New Mount Sinai Mausoleum, with a celebration of life later in the month of July. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support the work of Dr. William Sandborn at UC San Diego. Secure online donations can be made via this link: Sandborn: IBD Research, or gifts may be sent to: UC San Diego Foundation, 9500 Gilman Drive #0940, La Jolla, CA. 92093.


