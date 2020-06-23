Rita Glastris
Glastris, Rita

(nee Allen) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on June 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Glastris, dearest mother of Lee (Peggy) Taylor, and grandmother of Kimberly (Matthew) Limoli and Emily (Patrick) Hurrle, and great-grandmother of Andrew, Vivienne, and James. Loving sister of the late Duff, Robert, Rev. Richard O.S.A., and Patricia Dean.

Rita will always be remembered as a talented, 'multi-million dollar' real estate agent, author of a widely read weekly real estate column in the Suburban Journal newspaper, and a lady who liked to dress in brightly colored designer clothes (especially St. John's Outfits). She was best known for her strong will and her signature 'hug' greeting. She was a proud member of Alcoholic Anonymous for over 40 years. In the last years of her life, Rita battled dementia and passed away peacefully.

Services: Visitation Thursday June 25th 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass beginning at 10 a.m. at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter or Alcohol Anonymous – St. Louis / Character Defects. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
