Rita Helen Canfield
Canfield, Rita Helen

Rita Helen Williamson Canfield died peacefully at home with her family on the evening of June 5, 2020 from complications related to Non-Hodgkins large B-Cell lymphoma. Memorial service will be at the Shaw campus of One Family Church, 4265 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110, on July 18, 2020 at 3.00 PM. Reception afterwards. Memorial tribute to Rita is at: http://rhcanfield.net/RitaCanfield.pdf

Services: One Family Church

4265 Shaw Blvd.

St Louis, MO 63110

July 17, 2020 at 3 p.m.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.
