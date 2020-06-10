Canfield, Rita Helen
Rita Helen Williamson Canfield died peacefully at home with her family on the evening of June 5, 2020 from complications related to Non-Hodgkins large B-Cell lymphoma. Memorial service will be at the Shaw campus of One Family Church, 4265 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110, on July 18, 2020 at 3.00 PM. Reception afterwards. Memorial tribute to Rita is at: http://rhcanfield.net/RitaCanfield.pdf
Services: One Family Church
4265 Shaw Blvd.
St Louis, MO 63110
July 17, 2020 at 3 p.m.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.