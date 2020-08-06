Weber, Rita L.

(nee Freihaut) 91, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William G. Weber; dear mother of Barbara Aramowicz, Ruth Owens and Michael Weber; dear grandmother of Scott, Kim, Kenneth "Carl", Dawn and John; our dear great-grandmother.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, August 11, 9 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Masses or contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.