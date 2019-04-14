Doerner, Rita M. (nee Schmidt) entered into rest on Thursday April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gus Doerner. Beloved mother of Terry (Mike) Schimmer, Bob (Annette) Royer, and the late Renee Sperandio. Dear grandmother of Lisa (Ben) Heisel, Chris (Vanessa) Schimmer, Robert III (Angela), Jeffrey (Lindsay) and Brian (Jenn) Royer. Our dear great-grandmother of 8 and one on the way. Dear sister of Emil (Rosemary) Schmidt and the late Sandy (Paul) Jones. Our dear aunt and friend. Services: Visitation Sunday 4 to 8 pm at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Funeral service Monday 10:00 am with interment at Lakewood Park Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita M. Doerner.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019