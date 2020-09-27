Kroupa, Rita M.

(nee Hagen) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Kroupa; dear mother of Matthew and Diane Kroupa; dear sister of Joan Olsen; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church on Friday, October 23, 10:00 a.m. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of your choice appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.