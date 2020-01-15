|
|
Mueller, Rita Mae
(nee Pitman) Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dietrich W. Mueller; loving mother of Larry (Donna) Mueller, Connie (Ken) Schneider and Linda (Gregg) Jensen; cherished grandmother of Katelyn (Brian) McKown, Tara Mueller, Brittany and Alyssa Jensen; our dear sister, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 24, 10:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020