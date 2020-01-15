St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Mueller, Rita Mae

(nee Pitman) Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dietrich W. Mueller; loving mother of Larry (Donna) Mueller, Connie (Ken) Schneider and Linda (Gregg) Jensen; cherished grandmother of Katelyn (Brian) McKown, Tara Mueller, Brittany and Alyssa Jensen; our dear sister, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 24, 10:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
